Audience Perspective: Are Supernatural Love Stories Making a comeback with shows like Bhediya and Beauty and the beast inspired stories coming out soon?

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Now that there is a new wave of actors competing for TV series, people seek new stories of love and conflict

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

With the news of shows like Bhediya, which will be the story of two brothers who are werewolves, and then the Beauty and the Beast-inspired show line-up and even Raaz Mahal, it seems like a new era of supernatural shows are making a comeback.

Supernatural shows with a hint of young adult fantasy romance seem to be the new trend that is coming back to TV. Because shows have experimented with content in the fantasy region with shows like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani who set the bar and standard with it.

Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani was the original supernatural love story that was teen-centric and revolved around a love story, and that trend seems to be coming back. While there have been shows that are supernaturally based, none of them are out-and-out love stories.

But the main question is: Will these new shows bring back the charm of supernatural romance?

Rati Mishra says, “The shows in the past have been somewhat of a letdown, so I don't have a lot of high expectations."

Vishal Singh says, “The lineup of shows is very exciting, and I hope they can revive the supernatural shows.”.

Nidhi Rajan says, “The cast of the shows is very exciting and new, and we love a good brotherly rivalry; I just hope that the VFX is alright at least."

Soumya Gandhi says, “Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani was just an iconic show, and I don't think they can recreate the same magic."

Well, the fans have definitely voiced their opinions and some of them are really valid. Do you think, stories will take a shift for the better now?

