AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's ratings increased due to the ongoing controversy?

Recently producer Asit Modi has also confirmed that Disha Vakani will soon be back in the show.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular and long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma recently completed 15 glorious years on small screens. 

It is one of the long-running shows on television and everyone's favourite as well. 

The show is a complete family entertainer where the makers have given out positive and social messages.

However, what happens on-screen is completely opposite of what happens off-screen. 

It all started when actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the show levied serious and shocking allegations on the makers of the show. 

Jennifer went on to accuse the show's producer Asit Modi for sexual harassment. She also called out the show's executive producers Jatin Bajaj and Sohil Ramani for mental harassment. 

Apart from this, Jennifer exposed the makers how the employees are treated on the set and it is a male chauvinist place.

Supporting the claims of Jennifer, actress Monika Bhadoriya also opened up on the same issues she faced while she worked in the show. 

Even actress Priya Ahuja Rajda who played Rita Reporter had many things to say about this controversy. 

Well, all this came as a huge shocker for the fans as no one expected something like this from the show makers who have only spread laughter, smiles and positivity with their content. 

Ever since Jennifer, Monika and Priya have openly spoken about this, the show has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. 

However, one thing that has worked in the show's favour is the viewership. 

The show's TRP has been soaring high ever since the controversy. 

The ardent viewers of the show have noticed this. 

Well, this is nothing new as whenever a show is in major controversy, the TRP soars high. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is among the top 5 shows on the TRP charts.

Also, recently producer Asit Modi has also confirmed that Disha Vakani will soon be back in the show.

This could also be one of the reasons behind the rise in the TRPs.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

