Audience Perspective: It’s time to hold Rajeev responsible and to choose either Parineet or Neeti in Colors Parineeti!

MUMBAI : The portrayal of a different kind of love is surely exciting and brave but can the makers do justice to the story they so badly want to project? We let go of the things that we find problematic in a character because we love the love story so much.

While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone down. It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin, on the one side there are shows that have been on-air for decades and there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing a complicated love triangle. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu, aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra, aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma, aka Rajeev.

Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story involves one man getting married to two women who are friends.

But are we favoring a character that has been unfair to both the leads? Rajeev while, being in love with Neeti, has also led Parineet on. While some might justify is as Rajeev just being a human who has conflicting feelings and is torn between love and duty, the question that it raises is, why lie to Neeti for so long?

If you love someone or something, maybe you should commit to it, we understand that initially, the premise stood on these grounds and Rajeev’s conflictions, but to think that audiences are so oblivious is not right. Rajeev could have told Neeti the truth or he could have stuck with his duty, the problem here is that the story has not moved forward since and we have since Rajeev being stuck between Parineet and Neeti for the longest time and viewers think that its time that he chooses one.

Megha Sehgal says, “ The love triangle bit of the show, can be exciting only for a little while but if we drag it too much, it becomes exhausting to watch”.

Aditi Das says, “ I get that it's tough for him to choose between duty and love but its so unfair on both Neeti and Pari”.

Riya Sharma says, “ He is just using Pari as a backup option now, he loves Neeti but he knows that there is no future together, so he wants Pari as a backup."

Mrinal Yadav says, “I used to love the character of Rajeev, but I am so tired that it is the same question since day one, will it be Pari or will it be Neeti”.

Snigdha Basu says “Audiences want fresh tales of love and drama and there is nothing new about a

The audiences have a fair question of why is the show not exploring more tracks in the show, why can’t Parineet move on and fall in love with someone else? But we hope that viewers get what they want.

