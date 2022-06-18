AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Pregnancy tracks used to create dramas in television shows is highly insensitive

MUMBAI: Television shows have always been high on drama.

The makers introduce interesting twists and turns in the story to spice up the storyline.

Also, several new entries and exits, and leap tracks help the show gain maximum TRPs.

Wedding and pregnancy tracks are quite common in each and every TV show which not only add the glamour quotient but also entertain the viewers with the high voltage drama that takes place during the celebration tracks.

The recent tracks in several TV shows have witnessed a lot of pregnancy-related drama.

While in some shows, the leads are shown pregnant, in other shows, fake pregnancy drama is being created to spice up the storyline.

Shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na and many more shows are portraying pregnancy tracks.

However, none of them are shown in a good light.

While Sai is shown barren as she can never conceive after the fatal accident, her pregnancy-related drama is going to another level.

Meanwhile, in Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi has been hiding her pregnancy since so long which is so illogical. And now, the makers are showing Rhea pregnant.

The ardent viewers who are seeing these shows have loved the interesting twists and turns but they seem to have had enough of these pregnancy dramas which are leading nowhere.

Archana Gupta says, ''It's always a delight to see hero and heroine romancing and sharing cute moments with the pregnancy track being introduced. But the makers take such dramas to another level and do not value such a sensitive thing.''

Priyal Chauhan says, ''I feel the makers are forgetting the importance of such a precious blessing for any woman. Randomly they are showing the tracks of miscarriage or the woman not being able to conceive. Stopping to such a level for just mere entertainment is not right.''

Ayesha Joshi says, ''They are only making fun of pregnancy. A woman not being able to conceive, family insulting the woman for not being able to bear a child and all the stupid drama is highly insensitive.''

Joyeeta Sen says, ''The makers first make the pregnancy look a big deal and then ruin the entire plot by showing the character losing her baby due to some illogical reasons.''

Priti Sahdev says, ''The worst part is the characters are randomly using their woman card and pregnancy card claiming that they are pregnant with someone's baby just to spice up the drama. Does that even make sense?''

Well, the viewers are absolutely right as the makers have simply stopped believing that providing entertainment to the viewers is one thing and stooping to another level by using such sensitive topics is leading the Indian TV nowhere.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

