Audience Perspective: Sriti Jha’s new look in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi gives fans a Pragya flashback, Netizens have mixed reactions!

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular and beloved names in the TV industry, the actress who was last seen in the reality TV show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has been on a break from fiction shows since exiting Kumkum Bhagya after playing the role of Pragya for five years.

Some roles on TV become very iconic, and some become synonymous with the actress, something similar happened with Sriti and Pragya because she played the role for a long time.

Now, that Sriti is returning to TV as Amruta with the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Gayi, opposite Arjit Taneja, fans of the actress are very excited and have been loving the newly released promos, and they are excited to see Arjit and Sriti work together after almost a decade.

The promos have received positive responses and have created excitement for the audiences.

The netizens seem to be divided over one thing and that is Sriti’s look and the resemblance of it with her character Pragya. While some fans are not drawing the similarities, some are saying that her look could have been changed and that it might be a move to create that resemblance.

The curiosity and the excitement are still there and fans are looking forward to seeing Arjit and Sriti together, but are divided over the look, while some defend it.

Ridhi Sharma, “The look is pretty similar, they could have experimented with her look a bit because naturally, people will draw similarities, but we can wait”.

Neha Dalvi says, “For people who are saying, that the look is similar, it is because she is in a saree, we have seen her play Pragya for a long time, which is why it is happening, the look is different and it is a different story”.

Nikita Raj, says, “Their past performances, are creating this conflict, it is tough to see them in a different light. We just hope that the story is different, and has more gravitas”.

Soumya Gurpal says, “It is not fair to draw similarities between her old roles, and it is not fair to the new story. She was Pragya then but she is going to be Amruta now, and honestly, I don't see any similarities, and the chemistry between her and Arjit is palpable”.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi, will air soon on Zee TV and stars Sriti and Arjit Taneja in lead roles.

