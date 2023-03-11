Audience Perspective: Sriti Jha’s new look in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi gives fans a Pragya flashback, Netizens have mixed reactions!

Some roles on TV become very iconic, and some become synonymous with the actress, something similar happened with Sriti and Pragya because she played the role for a long time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 16:15
Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular and beloved names in the TV industry, the actress who was last seen in the reality TV show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has been on a break from fiction shows since exiting Kumkum Bhagya after playing the role of Pragya for five years. 

Some roles on TV become very iconic, and some become synonymous with the actress, something similar happened with Sriti and Pragya because she played the role for a long time. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kishori Shahane bags Sriti Jha – Arjit Taneja starrer show for Zee TV

Now, that Sriti is returning to TV as Amruta with the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Gayi, opposite Arjit Taneja, fans of the actress are very excited and have been loving the newly released promos, and they are excited to see Arjit and Sriti work together after almost a decade.

The promos have received positive responses and have created excitement for the audiences.
The netizens seem to be divided over one thing and that is Sriti’s look and the resemblance of it with her character Pragya. While some fans are not drawing the similarities, some are saying that her look could have been changed and that it might be a move to create that resemblance. 

The curiosity and the excitement are still there and fans are looking forward to seeing Arjit and Sriti together, but are divided over the look, while some defend it.

Ridhi Sharma, “The look is pretty similar, they could have experimented with her look a bit because naturally, people will draw similarities, but we can wait”.

Neha Dalvi says, “For people who are saying, that the look is similar, it is because she is in a saree, we have seen her play Pragya for a long time, which is why it is happening, the look is different and it is a different story”.

Nikita Raj, says, “Their past performances, are creating this conflict, it is tough to see them in a different light. We just hope that the story is different, and has more gravitas”.

Soumya Gurpal says, “It is not fair to draw similarities between her old roles, and it is not fair to the new story. She was Pragya then but she is going to be Amruta now, and honestly, I don't see any similarities, and the chemistry between her and Arjit is palpable”.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi, will air soon on Zee TV and stars Sriti and Arjit Taneja in lead roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Ashish Kaul joins Sriti Jha – Arjit Taneja starrer show for Zee TV!

Sriti Jha Arjit Taneja Kumkum Bhagya Pragya Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye mukta dhondh Zee TV Shabbir Ahluwalia Purab Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
MUMBAI :Esha Deol stepped into the acting world with her debut movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred Aftaab...
Wow! Tiger 3 gets U/A Certification from CBFC with no cuts, Minor alterations in Salman Khan's film
MUMBAI :Tiger 3, the highly awaited film starring Salman Khan, is set to release in the midst of the upcoming festive...
OMG! Did you know that not just the family one, but Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda have THIS in common? Read to find out!
MUMBAI :Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our actresses and celebrities...
“I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear”, Kanika Mann of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’
MUMBAI: Celebrated as the year’s most passionate love story, COLORS’ recently launched show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has got...
Must Read! Know all about Fauzia Adeel Butt, the mystery woman posing with celebs at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash
MUMBAI: Hindi Cinema’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a grand star studded bash for his...
Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint
MUMBAI :Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kanika Mann
“I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear”, Kanika Mann of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’
Mohini Sapnani
Exclusive: Mohini Sapnani and Jitendra Bohara bag Zee TV’s upcoming show titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Indraneil Bhattacharya
Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3
Ankita
Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’
Bigg Boss
What! Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s statement he is not serious about Isha Malviya sparks questions about their relationship status
Erica
MUST READ! Erica Fernandes opens up on taking social media break; Read on to know more