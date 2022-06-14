AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Too many parallel stories post the leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is too CONFUSING

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently witnessed a leap of 5 years.

The makers had planned this leap a few time back and then introduced the biggest twist in the story with Shivina's death.

The leap ensured a lot of drama and big twists which will only spice up the drama and make the show even more interesting.

Meanwhile, some new characters too are introduced in the show and a lot of new entries too will happen in the upcoming episodes.

Well first, apart from Ram and Priya's story going on in the background, we saw Vikrant and Sara's love track kickstarting which was again a big surprise for the fans.

Later, Priya made a comeback in Mumbai, bumped into Ram and the same story is still going on.

Meanwhile, Maitri being pregnant with Neeraj's child is also shown.

On the other hand, Vedika also made a comeback in everyone life.

If this wasn't enough, Nandini also came to know that Priya is back and is now on a mission to find her and ruin her life.

With so much happening in the show, the ardent viewers are not happy with several tracks opening up simultaneously.

Rishika Mehta says, ''I feel the makers should open one track at a time rather than showing so many things in one go. I am totally confused with so many things happening in the Sood and the Kapoor house.''

Jigna Shah says, ''Why are makers in a hurry to show all at once? I feel Ram and Priya's face off should have been shown a bit late. Also, Vedika's entry could also be waited.''

Nikita Kini says, ''Are the makers planning to wrap up the show soon? Why do they have to open up so many tracks at a time? This is only creating disinterest in people.''

Poorna Pandey says, ''I have lost interest in the show post the leap happened. The makers are just ruining the plot. The before leap story was much more interesting.''

