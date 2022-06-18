AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers jot down major similarities between YRKKH's Abhimanyu and Imlie's Aryan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Television shows and their obsession with using songs for titles make no sense anymore

Both the shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie have been showcasing some major drama. While in YRKKH we saw how Abhimanyu is adamant about getting his mother divorced from Harshvardhan as he is not ready to forgive all the sins he did and wants to make Harshvardhan pay for it. On the other hand, in Imlie, Aryan is waiting to punish Madhav as he is influenced by Jyoti's words and now thinks that Madhav did dirty to Imlie as he cannot become a father, Chikoo is Imlie and Madhav's kid.

Well, fans list down a few similarities between both characters:

Aryan and Abhimanyu are hot heads they cannot stand anything wrong, they lose their temper very quickly and come to conclusions.

Both the characters are calculative and practical with their moves. they are extremely successful in their careers and love their beloved wives immensely.

Abhimanyu and Aryan trust their better halves more than themselves. Never miss out on taking a stand for them and both are mama's boys.

Akshara is the calm to Abhimanyu's storm while Imlie is Aryan's calm.

Well, aren't they quite similar?

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Too many parallel stories post the leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is too CONFUSING

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com