AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers wait for Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan's replacement after the news of Dayaben's comeback and new Rita Reporter

Apart from Dayaben's comeback announcement, one more character's replacement has already happened in the show and it is none other than Priya Ahuja Rajda who played the role of Rita Reporter.
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. 

After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's explosive interview against the makers of the show, everyone was left in a sheer shock. 

While the fight between Jennifer and the makers is still going on, there are many actors who have come in support of Jennifer while some have kept mum. 

Amid the ongoing controversy, the show's TRP ratings have soared high. 

Apart from that, recently, producer Asit Modi also announced Dayaben's comeback in the show.

This is why the viewers are even more excited to watch the show as their beloved character will soon be back. 

Apart from Dayaben's comeback announcement, one more character's replacement has already happened in the show and it is none other than Priya Ahuja Rajda who played the role of Rita Reporter. 

Priya also spoke against the makers and came in support of Jennifer. 

The makers got a new actress onboard to play Rita Reporter. 

Well, the ardent viewers of the show have noticed one more thing and here's what they have to say:

Heena Gujarathi says, ''Dayaben's comeback is confirmed, new Rita Reporter is also being cast but what about Roshan's character?

Anjali Mukherjee says, ''Why aren't the makers getting a new replacement for Jennifer's character Roshan? The show seems incomplete without her.''

Priya Singh says, ''I am missing Jennifer in the show and we want the makers to get her replacement soon.''

Abhira Soni says, ''Roshan's character is equally important in the show and her replacement should soon be brought.''

The viewers who have been following Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a very long time are definitely missing Roshan in the show. 

Do you want to see Roshan back in the show? Which actress would be apt for Roshan's role? Tell us in the comments. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 14:07

