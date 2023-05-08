AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Was Dayaben's COMEBACK in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah announced to DIGRESS the ongoing controversy?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

We all know that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi has imposed severe allegations on the makers of the show.

Ever since her explosive interview had surfaced online, it left everyone in shock.

Jennifer got the support of her TMKOC co-stars Priya Ahuja and Monika Bhadoriya.

Also, TMKOC's former director Malav Rajda extended his support to Jennifer.

They all have openly spoken about this matter.

While the actors have to say this, the makers are blaming Jennifer.

Amid all this, the producer of the show Asit Modi has made a major announcement which has left the viewers thrilled.

We all know that Dayaben's character has been missing from the show for a very long time now.

Fans have been missing Disha Vakani's presence who went on a maternity break after her first child and never came back.

Well, now Asit Modi has said that he has started auditioning actresses for Daya's character.

While this is good news for fans, a lot of them feel that this was a publicity stunt.

Amita Patel says, ''He has been saying this for a very long time in his interviews. I feel this is just a publicity stunt to divert everyone's attention from the controversy.''

Priti Somani says, ''Why he has to say this at this point of time when he is already facing such severe allegations?''

Anita Lokhande says, ''I guess Dayaben is not going to comeback and he just wants a positive attention from the viewers which is why he gave such a statement.''

Priyanka Soham says, ''Fans very well know if Dayaben will be back or not. This is just to digress the attention.''

Well, the viewers are not ready to believe that Dayaben will be back and all this is just to draw attention to this matter and forget the controversy.

