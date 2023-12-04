Audience Perspective: Yeh Hai Chahatein is missing out on a plot, viewers would like to see more exciting storylines!

While Nayantara and Samrat are also going through their bitter-sweet love story. As per sources, the show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set to take another leap, but this time, it could be one that brings in a new cast.
Wed, 04/12/2023 - 04:45
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksha Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who falls in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together. 

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show has taken a leap of 20 years, and Rudra and Preesha are now dead. The story now focuses on Nayantara and Samrat and the ups and down they are facing in their marriage. 

As per sources, the show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set to take another leap, but this time, it could be one that brings in a new cast.

While it is not something that we have seen before, fans of the show will be really 

disappointed if Abrar and Sargun were to leave the show.

But this also brings in a larger question of why a new leap, audiences want to see a better version of the story instead of taking leaps, they want to see the underrated characters shine as well and see a fresher perspective of the story.

Audiences want to see a story that holds the same effect that it did before, and here’s hoping that this leap will be one of the last ones for a while.

Rajivi Sharma says, “ The chemistry between Sargun and Abrar is too good, I just wish the show would use the potential of the underrated actors as well”.

Molly Trivedi says “ The show had a spark that was too good, and it is kind of missing right now, wish they would pick up the pace”.

Shweta Salve says “ The thing the show is going a certain way and it is supposed to, a fresh leap will bring in a lot of great spark and freshness”.

Nidhi Gupta says, “ It is leap after leap, it makes it so confusing to follow through the storyline”.

Tanisha Shukla says, “ If the show is taking a generation leap then I am excited but otherwise, I feel the show needs a better story “.

Do you also think that a generation leap will add a lot of flavour to the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 04:45

