Audience Verdict: Anuj looks like a SPICY CHILLI in his red and green look as a GROOM in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis.

It’s gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show. #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

The wedding has some extremely emotional moments, from Baa participating and doing all the rituals with Kanta to a major surprise that Toshu and Samar give her by making her walk the aisle on their palms.

Well, Anuj has dressed as a dulha and his attire reminds the audience of shimla mirch!

Sharda Patel shares, “The red and green colour co-ordination is perfect and all his attires suit him well but he somewhere down the line reminds us of the green chilli with the pairing of an emerald green turban and a red sherwani.”

Hetal Shah avers, “The choice of colours in the attire is not good. We were hoping that he would twin with Anupamaa but that did not happen. He looks like a watermelon honestly, or for that matter a parrot. “

Siddharth Thakkar mentions, “ Grooms usually opt for lighter shades and with the kind of drama and how we love watching Anupamaa and Anuj together, we wanted something more. He is looking overtly glamourous.”

Dixit Vadhan says, “Well I think the colours are pretty unique. They go with the rustic gujarati feel at the weding and his turban adds an edge to the overall look.”

Dwarkesh Thakkar asserts, “If feel Anuj looks dapper. There is nothing wrong with the look. I love it!”

Currently, in the show, Anuj makes a grand entry by dancing to a popular number. Shahs get happy seeing him. Kanta gears up to do his aarti but Rakhi comments that Leela should do the same. Leela arrives and holds the aarti plate. Kanta and Leela perform the aarti. Anuj feels elated. He takes Leela’s blessings. Kavya also welcomes Anuj.