AUDIENCE VERDICT! Anupamaa to Udaariyaan, Current TOP Tv shows are applying the same formula?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update, from the telly-world.

Also read:Benaf Dadachandji: Unlike TV shows that are regressive, concept of Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is different, and I hope it motivates others to try something new

The top shows on the list have been Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, since the shows have been on top there have been some similarities in their plotlines that merge with each other, be it having the third person in the relationship or a complete family drama with sacrifices. Yet another plotline merges between the shows blurring the mere prominence of bringing new characters to the show that is the newly added Good characters are turning negative to whitewash the lead who went out of their positive casket in the show.

The viewers had their own remarks to add to it:

Sanita Shah: The shows brought in some really interesting characters to spice up the drama, we had just begun to love Angad and now he has turned completely negative in Udaariyaan, although the makers are trying to Justify the change but are clearly depicting that they did this to whitewash Fateh and make him look like the real hero for Tejo again.

Pranati Sharma: Aryan's entry had indeed outshined Aditya's character in Imlie. But now, they have begun to bring a change in him. The same with Malvika in Anupamaa, her entry into Vanraj's life makes Kavya look like the better person who really loves her husband.

Samiksha Rai: Pillai's return practically makes Rudraksh a better person onscreen as everyone now relates to his sacrifices and his pain in losing Preesha. Where in that's not the whole picture. Now, bringing a character has become predictable that they would change the good character into a grey one or negative shade.

What are your views on this?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Riya Soni to ENTER Zee TV's Agar Tum Na Hote

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com