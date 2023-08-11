Audience Verdict: Colors' new Bigg Boss 17 promo has garnered negative comments for Aishwarya Sharma; audience wants her out of the show

The recent promo released on Jio Cinema has Aishwarya fighting with Ankita. It can be seen that Aishwarya is coming on Ankita strongly and the audience has reacted to the same
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 15:44
Aishwarya

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have participated in the show. The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and fell head over heels in love with each other. While they tied the knot, the dup participated in Bigg Boss 17 as a couple.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I was shocked and upset to see when Samarth was objectifying me, no one took a stand for me and took it so casually, I was hurt” - Manasvi Mamgai

Recently, Aishwarya has been spotted picking up fight with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Neil has been trying to control her and has been asking her to take it easy but there is no stopping to Aishwarya. The recent promo released on Jio Cinema has Aishwarya fighting with Ankita. It can be seen that Aishwarya is coming on Ankita strongly and the audience has reacted to the same.

Jayshree Mehta shares, “Aishwarya was subtle, there is definitely a lot of provoking which is happening due to which she is seen as wrong. People always remember the one who reacts loudly not the aggravator because of who this reaction is coming out.”

Jyosna Vadhan speaks, “In Khatron Ke Khiladi people loved her because it was a performance based task but here, with her shouting and yelling, it brings out her personality.”

Atul Thakkar expresses, “Aishwarya does not respect her husband, forget other people. She really needs to calm down.”

Sagar Patel states, “One needs to understand why Aishwarya is behaving like this in the first place. She is taking a stand for herself and I do not think there is anything wrong with that. Not everything can be achieved with convenience.”

Tejal Adarkar says “I used to love Aishwarya bit after watching her in Bigg Boss I don’t know what has gotten inside her. She is fighting with her husband and her inmates. She has no control over her tempter. “

(Also Rea:Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place with TV actors Vs YouTubers, and whoever wins would get the ration for this week

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

DISCLAIMER: Disclaimer : TellyChakkar doesn't hold any responsibility of this news and we have just covered what's a talk on social media with the added proofs as comments.

bigg boss 17 Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 15:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
What! Here's why Vicky Kaushal had doubts playing Sam Manekshaw on-screen
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen portraying Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his upcoming flick Sam Bahadur...
Exclusive! "I am very happy with the fact that the director did not underestimated me with the character" Tara Sutaria on her movie Apurva
MUMBAI : Tara Sutaria is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, over the time with...
WOW! Abhira and Armaan's story starts with a meet-cute, fans are rooting for their chemistry! Take a look!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is...
Audience Verdict: Colors' new Bigg Boss 17 promo has garnered negative comments for Aishwarya Sharma; audience wants her out of the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television.Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have...
Trolled! "What he has done to her face, she is looking very weird, netizens trolls Sushmita Sen
MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have, over the time with her...
Recent Stories
VICKY KAUSHAL
What! Here's why Vicky Kaushal had doubts playing Sam Manekshaw on-screen
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charu
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
Abhira and Armaan
WOW! Abhira and Armaan's story starts with a meet-cute, fans are rooting for their chemistry! Take a look!
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande breaks down talking about Sushant Singh Rajput says “ No one was there to stand for him so I did, he used to get effect with the ups and down and what people are talking about him on social media”
Karanveer
Exclusive! I am not judging my character, he wants to live life on his terms: Karanveer Mehra on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Vishal Nayak
Exclusive! Hemant was initially supposed to be a positive person but now, I like how he is well layered with grey shades: Vishal Nayak on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali
Exclusive: Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali bags Shagun Pandey – Shruti Choudhary starrer Mere Baam Thanedaar