Audience Verdict: Colors' new Bigg Boss 17 promo has garnered negative comments for Aishwarya Sharma; audience wants her out of the show

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have participated in the show. The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and fell head over heels in love with each other. While they tied the knot, the dup participated in Bigg Boss 17 as a couple.

Recently, Aishwarya has been spotted picking up fight with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Neil has been trying to control her and has been asking her to take it easy but there is no stopping to Aishwarya. The recent promo released on Jio Cinema has Aishwarya fighting with Ankita. It can be seen that Aishwarya is coming on Ankita strongly and the audience has reacted to the same.

Jayshree Mehta shares, “Aishwarya was subtle, there is definitely a lot of provoking which is happening due to which she is seen as wrong. People always remember the one who reacts loudly not the aggravator because of who this reaction is coming out.”

Jyosna Vadhan speaks, “In Khatron Ke Khiladi people loved her because it was a performance based task but here, with her shouting and yelling, it brings out her personality.”

Atul Thakkar expresses, “Aishwarya does not respect her husband, forget other people. She really needs to calm down.”

Sagar Patel states, “One needs to understand why Aishwarya is behaving like this in the first place. She is taking a stand for herself and I do not think there is anything wrong with that. Not everything can be achieved with convenience.”

Tejal Adarkar says “I used to love Aishwarya bit after watching her in Bigg Boss I don’t know what has gotten inside her. She is fighting with her husband and her inmates. She has no control over her tempter. “

