Audience Verdict! Netizens fall in love with Abhinav's character as they praise Jay Soni’s acting chops, say “Within no time, he has made a place in the audience’s heart and created a great chemistry with Pranali”

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful television shows and it's among the top 3 when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Jay Soni has just entered the show as Abhinav and he is a very successful and popular name in the television industry.

His role as Abhinav is loved by the audience and they are immensely impressed with him.

Although Akshara and Abhimanyu made a strong fan base, Jay, with his acting chops created an amazing chemistry with Pranali, which now has a separate fandom.

Fans also gave them a ship name, “AkshNav” and they keep bestowing their love and support on the actors.

The audience came out and spoke about Abhinav and his chemistry with Akshara.

ALSO READ : Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason

Check out the audience’s reaction below :

Neeti Singh : To be honest, Jay entered the show in between and in spite of Pranali and Harshad having a strong base, he paged his own way with his acting chops. Initially, I didn't even like his character, but later I realised the innocence and vulnerability in the role. Suddenly, I started liking Jay Soni in the serial.

Armaan Khan : Jay beautifully entered the hearts of the audiences and made a place in the show. He has developed a different fanbase for himself, where he is bestowed with a lot of love and support. Today, along with “AbhiRa”, there are “AkshNav” fans as well, and that says it all.

Pooja Verma : I am an “AbhiRa” fan and when Jay entered the show, I was upset as I knew the main leads would get separated. But then slowly, I liked Jay in the serial and began to look at the character in a different way. The way he has portrayed Abhinav is commendable, and with that hardwork, he has built a different fan base for himself.

Kabir Sutar : Today, I can tell you that Jay Soni is one of the most successful and loved actors of television. In such a less span of time, he has made a place in heart of the audience it’s a big thing to achieve, given that Pranali and Harshad built a strong fan base way before him. For him to break into it and create his own fanbase is commendable.

Well, there is no doubt that Jay, with his acting chops has built a seprate fan base and they love watching him as Abhinav.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence