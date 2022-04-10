Audience Verdict : Netizens slam dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and say, “Fed up of seeing the same contestants I am confused if I watching Jhalak or Khatron Ke Khiladi”

MUMBAI: Reality shows have become a rage these days and every day or two new reality shows are getting launched on television.

Last month the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa began where contestants came under one roof and were seen doing dance performances and were judged by the judges and the audience’s voted for their favourite contestant to be saved.

As we had reported earlier, Nishant Bhat and Sriti Jha are entering the show as wild card entries and they would be competing with the present contestants of the show.

It seems that the dance reality show has become the second season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Netizens feel that they are fed up seeing the same contestants again and again. They have questioned the makers of the show for bringing the same contestants again.

Check out what the audience had to say ;

Sameer Shah : This is total crap, we have seen Faisu, Rubina, Nishant and Sriti in Khatron Ke Khiladi and to see them back on Jhalak is so boring because we just saw them on another reality show and I don’t understand why they are repeating the same contestants. I feel like I am watching Khatron Ke Khiladi all over again.

Karan Bakshi: The old same story of the same and boring contestants on the show. We have seen them in Khatron Ke Khiladi and again to see them in another reality show is so boring I fail to understand why the same contestants as viewers would like to see different actors on television and not the same one.

Priya Singh : I am done seeing the same contestants on the show from Khatron to Jhalak to Bigg Boss we have the same contestants everywhere and it’s so irritating and boring. Now I have stopped watching these serials anymore as the same faces are boring at times.

Sheena Dixit : There are so many actors who need work and would like to take part in these reality shows but the makers will call the same contestants again and again and we as viewers are fed up of seeing the same face and now it’s high time they change this whole thing good to see new faces on the new season of Bigg Boss.

Well, there is no doubt that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa looks like mini Khatron Ke Khiladi and netizens are quite upset with this move of the makers.

