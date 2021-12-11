AUDIENCE VERDICT! Tv shows start off with a SOCIAL ISSUE but lose their plot ahead?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world for our avid readers.

Television shows are famous for their perception of society on television. It is often said that the show is a reflection of society and portrays what has been witnessed in our social settings from time and again. But does a show with a strong message work in the long run? Shows like Uttran, Udaan, Gangaa, Balika Vadhu, Barrister Babu turned out to be a major hit but did they sustain only on the social issue? No, they digressed with time to stretch the plotline they added more drama that was relevant to the audience but not relevant to the initial thought behind the show.

The viewers had their own perception towards this:

Rahul Sen: People aren't interested in the dramatic addressing of social issues, they would instead want to read more factual data on it. In such a generation, shows with too much drama wouldn't work.

Shreya Dhamma: Shows like Anupamaa, Balika Vadhu 2, Imlie are addressing the social issues and somewhere with Anupamaa, people have started accepting it and unveiling the social stigma that prevails from time and now.

Ashvi Singhi: Well, I would say that the plot leaves its real essence as they have to run the show, even with Barrister Babu, post the leap the plot wasn't that impressive even though they tried to add new issues to the show but Aurra actually held the charm of the show.

Sameeksha Rai: Anupamaa has turned the perception completely different, people would believe anything and everything if it came from Anupamaa's mouth. They wouldn't want to even crosscheck so somewhere makers should cash on it and address more issues. With Shivangi Joshi as well, I feel she would really unveil the dark side of society with Balika Vadhu 2.

