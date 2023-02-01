Audiences react to the ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ promo starring Gashmeer and Karan Kundrra, call it ‘Sasta Twilight’!

The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun.
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. The rest are already on air and are entertaining the viewers.
The news of the show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ starring Karan Kundrra, Gahsmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh made fans really excited.
After the promos were released, audiences gave mixed reactions to the promo. Fans of the actors were excited by the general consensus that the show is a rip off of the famous Hollywood series ‘The Vampire Diaries’, but with werewolves. Some even called it the child of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. Audiences have trolled the show’s first look and promo. Check out their Twitter reactions here:
 

 

 

 

Well, the fans have definitely voiced their opinions, and some of them are really valid. Do you think that stories will take a shift for the better now?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

