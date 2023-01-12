Awe! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan feels overjoyed by learning two Tulu words; Desires to tell 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

He talks about his children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He also talks about Agastya, Navya, and Aaradhya, his grandchildren. In addition, Big B has revealed a great deal about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter-in-law. Hearing tales from his family is usually a lot of fun.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 13:04
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is a very acclaimed reality television program. With this event, people like getting a double dose of information and amusement. Amitabh Bachchan hosts this show, which is its greatest element. He never stops giving numerous details from his personal life and has always been a very engaging person. He talks about his children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He also talks about Agastya, Navya, and Aaradhya, his grandchildren. In addition, Big B has revealed a great deal about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter-in-law. Hearing tales from his family is usually a lot of fun.

(Also read: Wow! Mayank becomes the first junior contestant to win 1 crore points in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 )

The juniors week in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently ongoing. Children are performing well on the quiz show and showcasing their talents. Pratishta Shetty, a resident of Vapi, Gujarat, was spotted playing the game recently. She got to play Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan after winning the fastest finger first.

Her father wished her luck in their mother tongue as she sat on the hot seat. Her father refers to her as "Kudre," which is Tulu for "horse" (Kannada). When Amitabh Bachchan asks them what it means, he is taken aback to know the answer.

Then, according to Pratishta, her father is constantly calling Kudre and Katte (donkey). Big B is taken aback, but he expresses gratitude to Pratishta and her father for teaching him two Tulu words. Since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter-in-law, is Tulu, he can tell her at home that he has learned two words from her mother tongue.

Amitabh Bachchan stated, "Ye Tulu bhasha mein hai na, bahut dhyanavaad aapka, aaj ghar pe jaake hum do shabhd toh bol sakenge. Kyunki bahurani jo hai vo Tulu hain, unko toh ye bol nahi sakte par kahenge ki hum do tho words seekh ke aayenge."

(Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: What! Host Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at wife Jaya Bachchan’s short height?)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodlife

Kaun Banega Crorepati Mayank Amitabh Bachchan Sony TV Television Abhishek Shweta Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Agastya Navya Aaradhya Pratishta Kudre Katte Big B Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Pratishta Shetty Vapi Gujarat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 13:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Stunning! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s first public appearance post-wedding; New bride mesmerizes in red salwar suit and magalsutra
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, a newlywed couple who was married in Manipur, returned to Mumbai. On Thursday...
Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story
MUMBAI: Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role has been the talk of the town...
High Drama: Saheb threatens to destroy Reeva and her family if they try to get close to Ishaan in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently witnesses a high voltage drama. The show features Bhavika...
What!!! Rajveer – Palki’s engagement to be called off in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television.The show stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Manit...
Awe! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan feels overjoyed by learning two Tulu words; Desires to tell 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is a very acclaimed reality television program. With this event, people like getting a...
&TV’s ‘Atal’: The untold childhood story of late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee premieres on 5th December at 8:00 pm!
MUMBAI: &TV's ‘Atal’ is all set to premiere its first episode on December 5 at 8:00 pm. Audiences eagerly...
Recent Stories
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Stunning! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s first public appearance post-wedding; New bride mesmerizes in red salwar suit and magalsutra
Latest Video
Related Stories
Atal
&TV’s ‘Atal’: The untold childhood story of late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee premieres on 5th December at 8:00 pm!
Farukh Saeed
Exclusive! There is a lot of creative freedom on the sets of Kundali Bhagya: Farukh Saeed
Indian Idol Season
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Anand - Milind Srivastava and Kalyanji–Anandji to grace the show
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Karan Johar lashes out at Mannara Chopra for her double standard game calls her a hypocrite
Gizele Thakral
Hottie! Gizele Thakral is here with her sizzling hot looks to make your day, check it out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda reunite; Actress heartwarming gesture for her former co-star loved by fans