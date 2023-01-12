Awe! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan feels overjoyed by learning two Tulu words; Desires to tell 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is a very acclaimed reality television program. With this event, people like getting a double dose of information and amusement. Amitabh Bachchan hosts this show, which is its greatest element. He never stops giving numerous details from his personal life and has always been a very engaging person. He talks about his children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He also talks about Agastya, Navya, and Aaradhya, his grandchildren. In addition, Big B has revealed a great deal about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter-in-law. Hearing tales from his family is usually a lot of fun.

The juniors week in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently ongoing. Children are performing well on the quiz show and showcasing their talents. Pratishta Shetty, a resident of Vapi, Gujarat, was spotted playing the game recently. She got to play Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan after winning the fastest finger first.

Her father wished her luck in their mother tongue as she sat on the hot seat. Her father refers to her as "Kudre," which is Tulu for "horse" (Kannada). When Amitabh Bachchan asks them what it means, he is taken aback to know the answer.

Then, according to Pratishta, her father is constantly calling Kudre and Katte (donkey). Big B is taken aback, but he expresses gratitude to Pratishta and her father for teaching him two Tulu words. Since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter-in-law, is Tulu, he can tell her at home that he has learned two words from her mother tongue.

Amitabh Bachchan stated, "Ye Tulu bhasha mein hai na, bahut dhyanavaad aapka, aaj ghar pe jaake hum do shabhd toh bol sakenge. Kyunki bahurani jo hai vo Tulu hain, unko toh ye bol nahi sakte par kahenge ki hum do tho words seekh ke aayenge."

Credits - Bollywoodlife