Awe! Mahhi Vij cherishes mommy duties by assisting kids with school projects with 'Back to school’ vibe

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a well-known Indian television actress who has gained a lot of love and praise for her strong acting and fascinating role. Mahhi Vij is a kind and caring mother to her children as well as a devoted and loving wife, behind the scenes. Mahhi Vij recently published a picture of herself working on her child's school assignment on social media, which connected with the feelings of many mothers of young kids.

An adorable and beloved aspect of Mahhi Vij's social media presence is her dedication to sharing her motherhood journey with her adoring fan base. Mahhi Vij recently pleased the fans by giving them a close and unfiltered look at the realities of motherhood and the lovely unpredictability that frequently accompanies life with young ones.

Mahhi Vij uploaded a picture of herself working on a school assignment about "living and non-living things," captioning it, "Back to school." This post gives a lovely and humorous viewpoint on the difficulties and rewards of being a mother, especially the juggling act that parents frequently have to pull off when they assist their children with school projects at the last minute.

She also shared more pictures of her kids taking swimming lessons on her Instagram story yesterday. The actress does her best to balance work with her role as a mother, making sure she never misses any of the small moments in her kids' lives.

In 2010, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij marked their marriage with an intimate emotional ceremony, surrounded by their closest relatives and friends. The couple took on the role of foster parents in 2017 and warmly accepted the housemaid's children into their homes, marking an amazing turn of events.

In August 2019, Jay and Mahhi celebrated the birth of their first biological child, a daughter they adored and named Tara, who enriched their family's excitement.

