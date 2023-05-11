Awe! Mahhi Vij cherishes mommy duties by assisting kids with school projects with 'Back to school’ vibe

Mahhi Vij is a kind and caring mother to her children as well as a devoted and loving wife, behind the scenes. Mahhi Vij recently published a picture of herself working on her child's school assignment on social media, which connected with the feelings of many mothers of young kids.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 20:30
Mahhi

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a well-known Indian television actress who has gained a lot of love and praise for her strong acting and fascinating role. Mahhi Vij is a kind and caring mother to her children as well as a devoted and loving wife, behind the scenes. Mahhi Vij recently published a picture of herself working on her child's school assignment on social media, which connected with the feelings of many mothers of young kids.

Also read: Oh No! Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19, says “symptoms are worse than before”

An adorable and beloved aspect of Mahhi Vij's social media presence is her dedication to sharing her motherhood journey with her adoring fan base. Mahhi Vij recently pleased the fans by giving them a close and unfiltered look at the realities of motherhood and the lovely unpredictability that frequently accompanies life with young ones.

Mahhi Vij uploaded a picture of herself working on a school assignment about "living and non-living things," captioning it, "Back to school." This post gives a lovely and humorous viewpoint on the difficulties and rewards of being a mother, especially the juggling act that parents frequently have to pull off when they assist their children with school projects at the last minute.

She also shared more pictures of her kids taking swimming lessons on her Instagram story yesterday. The actress does her best to balance work with her role as a mother, making sure she never misses any of the small moments in her kids' lives.

In 2010, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij marked their marriage with an intimate emotional ceremony, surrounded by their closest relatives and friends. The couple took on the role of foster parents in 2017 and warmly accepted the housemaid's children into their homes, marking an amazing turn of events.

In August 2019, Jay and Mahhi celebrated the birth of their first biological child, a daughter they adored and named Tara, who enriched their family's excitement.

Also read:Really! Jay Bhanushali reveals why no one attended his wedding with Mahhi Vij; “I invited everyone, but no one arrived”

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Mahi Vijj Jay Bhanushali Laagi Tujhse Lagan Lal Ishq Nach Baliye Shubh Kadam Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum TV news Tara TV actresses TV shows TV actors Bollywood OTT new Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Awe! Mahhi Vij cherishes mommy duties by assisting kids with school projects with 'Back to school’ vibe
MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a well-known Indian television actress who has gained a lot of love and praise for her strong...
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more
MUMBAI: Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta...
Shocking! Did Ranbir Kapoor ask ‘Shut Up’ Ranveer Singh for his comment on Deepika Padukone? Know here details!
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been the buzz of the town ever since their appearance on the first...
Inspiring! THIS Bollywood popular actress ran away from home at the age of 15, Overcame adversity, won national awards
MUMBAI: While some actors in the business are blessed with a godfather, others find it difficult to achieve stardom and...
Shocking! Jigayasa Singh candidly reveals the reasons behind her exit from the show, the effect of rumours; Says ‘I used to cry in my car every day…’
MUMBAI: Jigyasa Singh is well-known for her extraordinary roles in television series such as Thapki Pyaar Ki, Shakti...
What! Was Akshay Kumar refused to be paid for his role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai? Here's what the reports say
MUMBAI: Akshay, in the film, Dil To Pagal Hai played Madhuri Dixit’s childhood friend, who was hopelessly in love with...
Recent Stories
Shiv
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jigayasa Singh
Shocking! Jigayasa Singh candidly reveals the reasons behind her exit from the show, the effect of rumours; Says ‘I used to cry in my car every day…’
Margot
Woah! Barbie actress Margot Robbie's net worth will shock you, take a look
Ankita
Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Aahat
Spooky! Let's go down the memory lane and reminisce our favourite horror television show, 'Aahat'
Kamya
OMG! Kamya Panjabi reveals a paranormal activity she once faced at Mukesh Hills in Mumbai, read to know
Kishwer
MUST-READ: From Kishwer Merchant to Anita Hassnandani, TV actresses who become mothers later in life! Check out the full list here!