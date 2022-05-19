AWESOME! After shooting intense scenes, Alpana Buch takes a break from Anupamaa; HERE'S WHY

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Alpana Buch is gaining a lot of popularity for playing the character of Baa in the show. She is very much loved for her character in the show, even though it's in a grey shade. After many hours of shooting for scenes in the current track, the actress has taken a break and is headed for an exciting trip to Kerala with her husband, Mehul Buch.



Check out the pictures

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Anuj will also plan for their honeymoon. He talks about it with Anupama.

On the other side, Anupama does not want to miss out on any moment with Anuj.

She is happy to have Anuj in her life.

Anupama had never thought that her dream would come true.

Now in the forthcoming track, we will see Anuj and Anupama going on a honeymoon trip abroad.

Are you excited about this?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.