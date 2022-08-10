Awesome! Ahead of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s song release; Sumbul Touqeer Khan cheering for her speaks strongly of their bond

MUMBAI :Also read: Really! Sumbul Touqeer to be part of Bigg Boss OTT? Here’s what she said

Bigg Boss 16 has become one the most successful and popular seasons of all times and it saw many friendships, rivalries, chaos and managed to keep the fans entertained.

Amid all this, the mandali comprising; Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the highlight of the show.

And while the show has ended in February this year, the bonds between the contestants have changed outside the house. Fans have been quite interested in the bonds of the mandali out of the house as well.

Now, Sumbul made headlines with her special post for Nimrit. Nimrit has been gearing up for the release of her song, Zihaal-E-Miskin with Rohit Zinjurke. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.

The teaser of the song has won many hearts already and Sumbul took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note for the song and Nimrit.

It has become pretty apparent that Sumbul and Nimrit continue to share a great bond out of the house as well.

