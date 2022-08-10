Awesome! Ahead of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s song release; Sumbul Touqeer Khan cheering for her speaks strongly of their bond

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 12:26
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s song release; Sumbul Touqeer Khan cheering for her speaks strongly of their bond

MUMBAI :Also read:  Really! Sumbul Touqeer to be part of Bigg Boss OTT? Here’s what she said

Bigg Boss 16 has become one the most successful and popular seasons of all times and it saw many friendships, rivalries, chaos and managed to keep the fans entertained.

Amid all this, the mandali comprising; Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the highlight of the show.

And while the show has ended in February this year, the bonds between the contestants have changed outside the house. Fans have been quite interested in the bonds of the mandali out of the house as well.

Now, Sumbul made headlines with her special post for Nimrit. Nimrit has been gearing up for the release of her song, Zihaal-E-Miskin with Rohit Zinjurke. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.

The teaser of the song has won many hearts already and Sumbul took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note for the song and Nimrit.

Check out:


It has become pretty apparent that Sumbul and Nimrit continue to share a great bond out of the house as well.

Also read :WHAT! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a Wild Card entry? Here’s what the actress said

Credits: FilmiBeat

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Rehash TV news Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 12:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! "She is no more desi girl, this is cheapness," say netizens as Priyanka Chopra gets trolled on her photo shoot
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention with her beautiful acting...
Cannes 2023: WOW! Sunny Leone stands out with her chic yet hot avatar; doesn't go OTT like other Hindi film actresses
MUMBAI : While this year many Indian actresses walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Sunny Leone is the...
Junooniyat: Upcoming drama! As Jahaan and Ellahi’s love blossoms, a new surprise changes things!
MUMBAI :Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
What! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on doing Bigg Boss and shares her reaction on Tere Ishq Main Ghayal going off – air, check out
MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Whoa! Aditya Singh Rajput passes away; Police find some medicines at his residence, send it for investigation
MUMBAI :Also read: ...
Must Read! As reports around Ranveer Singh playing Cop in Pushpa 2 surface, netizens react and say, "Satyanash"
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Allu Arjun titled Pushpa 2 is indeed the major releases and the fans are not keeping calm...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Shocking! "She is no more desi girl, this is cheapness," say netizens as Priyanka Chopra gets trolled on her photo shoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Reem Shaikh
What! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on doing Bigg Boss and shares her reaction on Tere Ishq Main Ghayal going off – air, check out
Police find some medicines at his residence
Whoa! Aditya Singh Rajput passes away; Police find some medicines at his residence, send it for investigation
Nitesh Pandey
Must Read: Late Nitesh Pandey to be seen in THESE upcoming projects, that he shot before his passing!
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Kanupriya Pandit to be seen in Highway Ishq by Amazon Mini-Series
Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi
‘Kundali Milan is a dream come true for me,’ says actress Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi
Sargun Kaur Luthra
Exclusive! Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Nayan of Yeh Hai Chahatein, talks about leaps, and Pravisht and Shagun’s entry in the show, “ I transformed from Preesha to Nayan, so it’s been a rollercoaster ride of its own”!