Awesome! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare makes his debut as guest commentator at IPL 2023, says “did it in my style”

Shiv has surprised his fans by making his debut as a guest commentator at the Indian Premier League 2023 where the match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 10:05
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. He entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house and played the game well, becoming the finalist. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare bags a Marathi movie produced by Amol Khairnar under the banner of 2 Idiot Films

Shiv Thakare has become a popular name since his stint on Bigg Boss and has garnered many fans ever since. He has a huge fan following on social media too. Shiv has surprised his fans by making his debut as a guest commentator at the Indian Premier League 2023 where the match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. 

Sharing his experience Shiv said, “I really enjoyed that whole experience. As cricket fan, we go to watch matches at the stadium at max. But, watching it from commentator’s room was a totally different experience altogether.”

He further added about being nervous saying, “I was nervous because I was commenting with cricket legend like Kiran More sir and two other commentators, who were so experienced. In comparison, I was doing gully cricket-type commentary. Their words were totally different from mine, but I did it in my style”

Marathi actor and comedian Siddharth Jadhav was also in the commentators box.

Also Read- Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-TOI

Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Salman Khan Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Shiv Thakare Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 10:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."
MUMBAI:Archana Gautam is a politician, actress, model and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Sai reveals her answer to Pakhi on Virat’s proposal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Smart Move! Vanraj makes a BIG move against Anuj and Anupama
MUMBAI:      Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping...
Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer fails to show a big jump over the weekend
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah was never expected to take an exceptional start at the box...
Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebration on the set of Anupama!
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly who plays the title role in Anupama on Star Plus (produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi)  ...
Recent Stories
Gumraah
Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer fails to show a big jump over the weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebration on the set of Anupama!
Uorfi Javed
What! Uorfi Javed stuns in another outfit made of gajra, netizens say “Baaki sab thik hai but ye…”
Rupali Ganguly
Aww! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly poses with differently abled fans on set of her show
Exclusive! Suhaagan actor Afzal Khan reveals how audience will fall in love with the upcoming show
Exclusive! Suhaagan actor Afzal Khan reveals how audience will fall in love with the upcoming show
Rajan Shahi
Really! Rajan Shahi responds to making a film with Anupama’s Rupali Ganguli says “Kyun Nahin…”