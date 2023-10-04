Awesome! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare makes his debut as guest commentator at IPL 2023, says “did it in my style”

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. He entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house and played the game well, becoming the finalist.

Also Read- Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare bags a Marathi movie produced by Amol Khairnar under the banner of 2 Idiot Films

Shiv Thakare has become a popular name since his stint on Bigg Boss and has garnered many fans ever since. He has a huge fan following on social media too. Shiv has surprised his fans by making his debut as a guest commentator at the Indian Premier League 2023 where the match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Sharing his experience Shiv said, “I really enjoyed that whole experience. As cricket fan, we go to watch matches at the stadium at max. But, watching it from commentator’s room was a totally different experience altogether.”

He further added about being nervous saying, “I was nervous because I was commenting with cricket legend like Kiran More sir and two other commentators, who were so experienced. In comparison, I was doing gully cricket-type commentary. Their words were totally different from mine, but I did it in my style”

Marathi actor and comedian Siddharth Jadhav was also in the commentators box.

Also Read- Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI