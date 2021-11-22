AWESOME! Check out how CREATIVELY Ankita Lokhande decorated her LUXURIOUS home in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz.

She has worked in both television shows and films. The diva enjoys a huge fan following.

Ankita was born in Indore on December 19, 1984, to her reporter father Shashikant and teacher mother Vandana Phadnis. The young lady had opted to move to the city of dreams, Mumbai, in 2005, after completing her schooling and graduation in the city, to pursue her childhood passion of becoming an actor.

ALSO READ:CONGRATULATIONS: Amruta Khanvilkar and Abhidnya Bhave plan a special ‘Kelvan’ for bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande

Now that she is a popular actress, Ankita owns a lovely flat in Mumbai. She has decorated it in a creative way. The space just behind the balcony is stunningly decked with potted plants and stunning fairy lights. Ankita's already magnificent living space is further enhanced by the several sets of single sofas in brilliant colours. Many people are unaware of her hidden knack for creating beautiful Mandala art. The lady is a perfectionist when it comes to Mandala paintings, and she has an entire wall in her living room dedicated to all of her self-designed wall paintings.

In addition to the super-expensive floor rugs, soothing wall colours, furniture, and other creative pieces, the lighting setup throughout the entire house is nothing short of a dream-like ambiance. Ankita Lokhande had taken to her Instagram stories earlier in 2021 and posted an exclusive picture of her bedroom with her large fans, and it had everyone's jaws dropping. The bedroom also has a balcony, and it is nothing short of a dream bedroom for anyone on the planet. Ankita and her then-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, bought apartments in the prestigious Interface Heights Society in Mumbai's Malad neighbourhood in 2013. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, the ex-couple, had reportedly purchased their fancy residences for a price of Rs. 1 crore.

Check out some pictures here.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: WOAH!!! Ankita Lokhande EXCITED about marriage; speculated to tie the knot by mid-next month