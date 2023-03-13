Awesome! Check out the various functions held for Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala’s wedding and who all from the TV industry participated in the FUN

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This time we bring to you Krishna’s pre-wedding functions and who all from the TV industry joined in for the same!

Krishna Mukherjee, the bride to be is basking in the glow of being in love and getting to marry the partner of your dreams – Chirag Batliwala. She got engaged to him last year in September and the duo is all set to tie the knot today on the 13th of March. Their friends seem to have reached the location and we brought to you how they have all gathered in Goa for the lovely union of Krishna and Chirag.

The pre-wedding functions went on in full swing and the bride and groom enjoyed every second of it along with their family and friends.

Krishna had a Haldi function, Mehendi and Musical Night, Chooda ritual and a Tomatina style party as part of the pre-wedding rituals.

Many stars from the TV industry joined in the fun and her former co-stars from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein were present too to bless the happy couple and gather in jubilation of this union.

Among other attendees, we have seen Rohit Reddy, Arjit Taneja and Jasmin Bhasin.

Last night, was the musical night where couples rocked their performances and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s performance became one of the highlights after Krishna and Chirag’s dance on the song – Tumse Milka Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal…

Today, there was a Chooda ritual hosted and Shireen and Krishna’s other friends and sister joined in for this and prepped up the bride-to-be.

Krishna had also taken a bachelorette trip recently to Thailand with her close friends and sisters and enjoyed her heart out. The girls had a lot of fun partying, dancing and had a gala time together. Marriage is one of the most important steps in anybody’s life and to get to marry the person you love, is the most tastiest icing on the cake.

We are happy that Chirag and Krishna get to become each other’s forever today.

