AWESOME! Check out what's common between Gaurav Khanna, Paras Kalnawat and these TV celebrities

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. As we know today is recognised June 3 to be International World Bicycle Day. Moreover, it is a simple, affordable and sustainable mode of transportation. Here are the times when Tv celebrities ditched their lavish cars and motorcycles.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat is gaining immense love and appreciation for his fans by his role of Samar Shah in the show Anupamaa. The lad has been a part of the TV industry for a long time and starred in many TV and web shows like Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Meri Durga, Dil Hi Toh Hai 2, and Aye Zindagi.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan rose to fame by playing lead roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Fans immensely loved her character, Akshara. Hina has been featured in many reality shows, like Box Cricket League 2, Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 14, etc. Moreover, she was also featured in films and web series like Lines, Unlock, Hacked, and Smartphone, etc.

Zain Imam

Zain Imam is one the handsome hunk in the industry. He is seen in the popular show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan. The lad rose to fame with the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Moreover, appeared in dramas like Tashan-E-Ishq, Yeh Vaada Raha, Naamkarann, Laal Ishq, Ek Bhram, and others. Zain also appeared in Crashh, a web series.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur the diva will act with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Tiku Weds Sheru, which will be her Bollywood debut. He made her acting debut as a teenager with Life OK's Meri Maa, in 2012, playing 'Jhilmil'. She showcased her outstanding performances in other TV series such as Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Savitri, The Weekly Rap, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, among others.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most popular and stellar actresses in the television industry. She is currently seen in the music video 'Tut Gaya' wherein she is paired opposite Shantanu Maheshwari. Ashnoor started her career when she was just five years old. She was playing the character of Prachi in the series Jhansi Ki Rani. Later on, she was featured for teenage girls’ roles in many shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, CID, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, among others.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is simply ruling the hearts of the audience by playing Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus's popular show, Anupamaa, and his performance in the show is lauded by viewers. Over the years, we've seen and loved the actor in a variety of roles in series and movies over the years, including Chandragupta Maurya, Gangaa, and Tere Bin, to name a few. Gaurav is well known for his roles in the shows Jeevan Saathi and Tere Bin, where he played Neil and Akshay, respectively.

