AWESOME! Erica Fernandes' Birthday celebration is no less than a dream come true!

Erica Fernandes is one of the renowned faces in the television industry. She has left netizens in awe with her stellar acting abilities and unique fashion sense. Recently, the actress posted a video summing up her birthday celebration on MAY 7, 2022. It was definitely like a dream; as we see the actress enjoying in a lavish car and having a blast at the party with her close friends. Take a look at her fun birthday bash!

The diva has not yet announced her upcoming project. Fans are super excited to see her back on screens. She rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, respectively, and are still ruling the hearts of the audience. Furthermore, Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai.

