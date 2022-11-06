Awesome! This is how the crew of Naagin 6 celebrated Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha's birthday on the sets



MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read: Amazing! Urvashi Dholakia will perform a Tandav in the upcoming track of Naagin 6

In this video, we see that Tejasswi Prakash's birthday is being celebrated with great cheer and joy on the sets of Naagin 6. Tejasswi took to her social media handle and shared a video where the serial's director Ranjan Kumar Singh and the rest of the crew members sang the birthday song for her. Her birthday was on 10th June, and she spent it with Karan, so the cast and crew of the show gave her a surprise today.

Well, prior to this, a lot of visuals were viral over social media wherein she was seen with Karan Kundrra, celebrating her birthday in Goa.

Also read: Huge update! Not Tejasswi Prakash but this actress to feature in Dream Girl 2?

Meanwhile, talking about the show Naagin 6, Sheshnaagin catches Karan, but she understands that she was tricked. Pratha comes to know that they have another plan to implement at the Yamuna.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

About Author

