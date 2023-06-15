Awesome! Kapil Sharma gives a glimpse of his first vlog, fans say “Keep rocking”

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved comedians of this generation. His comic timing, humorous and witty one liners have made him one of the most popular faces of the country. Not only has he been ruling the TV screens leaving audiences in splits, he has also made an impact in films as well.

Also Read-The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Kapil Sharma is now entering the vlog space where he will soon be making his debut as a vlogger. This will surely increase his connectivity with his millions of fans the world over.

On Kapil’s YouTube channel ‘KapilSharmak9’, he has been sharing BTS videos with his fans but now he will be sharing vlogs and his fans are super excited. The Zwigato actor shared a glimpse of his vlog on his social media page and wrote, “My first vlog, to watch the full vlog pls subscribe my YouTube channel KapilSharmaK9 #releasingtomorrow at 5 pm.”

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru

One fan wrote, “Sir 2 minutes me 9 like kitne garv ki baat hai na “ another wrote, “Ab AAP Apni Saari Comedy Vlog Mein hi Nikaal denge matlab toh humein Show mein kya milega Sir @kapilsharma ji” another wrote, “Who would not love to see you more brother ... Keep rocking” one worte, “Wah! It’s gonna be so much fun. God bless.”, One wrote, “You are a top class entertainment guru ghantaal”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla