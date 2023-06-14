The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television As per sources, Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 17:54
Tiku Weds Sheru

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

ALSO READ :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

As per sources, Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru.

This would be coming on the show to interact with its cast and crew, making the episode a soulful one as well.

On the show, the contestants would be revealing what they are upto on the work front and will also disclose each other’s secrets.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one that will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan ! Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal Gippy Grewal Sonam Bajwa Gurpreet Ghuggi Kavita Kaushik Malishka RJ Jituraj Anmol RJ Pandey RJ Naved Udit Narayan Sameer Anand – Milind Salman Ali Ashish Kulkarni Sayli Kamble Rishi Singh to grace the show Avneet Kaur Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 17:54

