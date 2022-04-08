Awesome! Look at Neil Bhatt’s sizzling chemistry with THESE beautiful co-stars

MUMBAI: It's popular actor Neil Bhatt aka Virat Chavan of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame's birthday today. The actor clocks 35th year of handsomeness. Neil Bhatt is currently seen as Virat in one of the TRP toppers - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He is paired opposite Ayesha Singh in the show. Today, we will be having a look at his co stars who he romanced before Ayesha Singh's Sai Joshi. Neil is a great actor and has a very easy and sizzling chemistry with his co-stars.

Neil Bhatt played the role of Sumer/Veer in Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi. The show aired on Sahara One and featured Neha Marda as Sunaina. Neil's character was known to play the flute. He was quite young back then and had a boyish charm.

He was seen in 12/24 Karol Bagh. He played Abhinav to Smriti Kalra's Simran in the show. Neil's character falls in love with Simran, who is a 28-year-old unmarried plump girl. Smriti and Neil broke stereotypes of IT couples.



Neil played Kesar in Zindagi Ki Har Rang Gulaal. The series starred Manasi Parekh in the lead opposite Neil Bhatt. They played a couple with age an difference too. It was yet another challenging and interesting show and character.



He featured in an episode of Yeh Hai Aashiqui opposite Vrinda Dawda. They both played dancers in the episodic of Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Neil is quite fond of dancing.



Neil played IPS Zakir Siddiqui. He was Sandhya aka Deepika Singh's friend and Chhavi aka Sehrish Ali's possible groom. Zakir was supposed to marry Chhavi but fell in love with Emily aka Pooja Singh. Fans appreciated Zakir and Emily's jodi too.

After Zakir, Neil won hearts as Bhushan in Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi. He played Bhushan Pethewala opposite Sreejita De's Shreya in the show. Bhushan's character arc was widely loved by the audience.



Neil was yet again seen in an episodic role for Laal Ishq. He was paired opposite Shiny Doshi in the show. He played Aditya to Shiny's Khushi. It was based on Shakhchunni, a Bengali horror tale.



This one is a little different from the rest of the characters played by Neil Bhatt in his shows. He played the antagonist Ranveer who fell in love with the beauty of Ishika aka Donal Bisht in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.



Last but not least, Ayesha Singh. Neil Bhatt plays Virat Chavan to Ayesha Singh's Virat in the show. They are heavily shipped together as SaiRat.

