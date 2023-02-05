Awesome! MaAn fans gather on Twitter as Anupama and Anuj's relationship touches This MILESTONE

The current track is telling the tale about how Anuj has left home and Maya doesn't intend to let Anuj go. Anupama is devastated.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 19:31
Anupama

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the plot of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

The current track is telling the tale about how Anuj has left home and Maya doesn’t intend to let Anuj go. Anupama is devastated. The show began as a story of a woman who would soon learn that her husband wasn’t faithful to her and how, she chooses another path of her life.

Anuj Kapadia became Anupama’s better half and their life flourished. While the couple went through a very rough patch recently, the fans see hope as Anuj has decided to return for Samar and Dimpy’s wedding and seek Anupama again, thereby, making everything right.

They have a huge fandom and today, on the anniversary of their engagement, they gathered and wished the couple a very happy engagement anniversary.

Check out!

Fans are gushing over their favorite jodi and wish to see them together again.

What are your views on MaAn?

Do let us know in the comments below!

