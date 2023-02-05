Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others

Rupali who recently won the Jury Best Actress Award at the Indian Telly Awards, was seen attending the screening of the South film Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 14:29
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly has gained superstar status on television, with her brilliant and heart touching performance as Anupama on the show. She has previously been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Also Read-Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals the one thing she identifies with the character Anupama and talks about what she feels as she essays the role

Rupali who recently won the Jury Best Actress Award at the Indian Telly Awards, was seen attending the screening of the South film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Seen along with her were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram, Suhasini, producer Mahaveer Jain and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sharing a picture with all of the above on her Instagram account, Rupali captioned it, “A memorable night ….. 

PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting ! Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @[email protected] you make simplicity beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth !!! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble !!! Thank you for all the love @bachchan you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever @aditiraohydari pleasure meeting u again #mahaveerjain @neetumahaveerjain thank u Sir for having me there You bring goodness alive Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat.”


Also Read-Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 movie review: Grand film with great performances, but just too long

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha starrer Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 has hit the big screens on 28th April and received mixed reviews in the Hindi belt but is a huge hit down South. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Hindustantimes


  

Aishwarya Sharma Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Ponniyin Selvan 2 Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Aditi Rao Hydari Suhasini Vikram TV news TellyChakkar
About Author

