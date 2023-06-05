AWESOME! Mahekk Chahal shares some fun moments from the Mahasangam Episode between Bekaboo and Naagin 6, check out what she has to say

Naagin 6 and Bekaboo are supernatural-fiction shows on Colors TV and they are both loved by the audience. Fans tune in to the shows for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha and adore Naagin 6 just the same as its previous instalments and enjoy the gripping twists.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 15:31
MAHEKK CHAHAL

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and updates from the telly world straight to our viewers. We are always at the forefront to keep our viewers noted about the happenings in the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Also read: Big Scoop! Shivangi Joshi opens about her Re-Entry in Bekaboo, check out what she had to say

Naagin 6 and Bekaboo are supernatural-fiction shows on Colors TV and they are both loved by the audience. Fans tune in to the shows for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha and adore Naagin 6 just the same as its previous instalments and enjoy the gripping twists.

Both the shows are following an interesting track and this keeps the audience engaged. Other than that, the fan favorite celebs like Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Mahekk Chahal, Monalisa also make for a major attraction towards the shows.

The channel recently announced a Mahasangam episode between Bekaboo and Naagin 6 and this has raised the intrigue of the fans. Mahekk in a heartfelt gesture, shared some moments she spent shooting with the cast of Bekaboo and shared her experience.

Check out:

The stars are seen dancing on the song, ‘Param Sundari’ and acing the hook steps.

She captioned the post as, “It’s been a hectic and hard long week. We got to work with the #Beekabo cast . Had super fun working with you guys @shalinbhanot and @aslimonalisa and the rest of the cast. But the strongest of us all has been our dir @directordharmeshshah who made all this possible and guided us so beautiful the full week. Here are few fun moments on sets where we all let our hair dwn sometimes in between our hectic shooting schedule. Notice the happiness on my director face while dancing.
@iamshreymitta
Tune in to see the maha sangham episode of #naagin6 and #bekaboo tonight at 8pm @colorstv @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited

How excited are you’ll for this episode?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: BIG SCOOP! From Shalin Bhanot to Paras Kalnawat; these celebrities became proud owners of swanky new cars This year

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Naagin 6 Bekaboo Mahek Chahal Tejasswi Prakash Shesh Naagin Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Monalisa Mahasangam TellyChakkar Eisha Singh Rajpari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 15:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Neelam not willing to listen about Lakshmi, just as Vikrant predicted
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI:  Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI :Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Shocking! Has Aveent Kaur still kept the Tatoo of Siddarth Nigam; read to know more
MUMBAI :Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling...
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
MUMBAI:  Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many films, but since...
Exclusive! Blank actor Ashish Tyagi roped in for web series Mandala Murders
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world from Bollywood, television and...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gaurav Khanna
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
gro
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
Aman gupta
Whoa! Aman Gupta talks about Shark Tank India’s success, says “Elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials”
ak
Shocking! Siddharth Nigam confirms about not returning to television, says "My focus is only Bollywood and OTT, but if Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Season 4 happens, I will be a part of the show”
Jay Soni
MUST READ! Fans predict Jay Soni aka Abhinav's character to turn NEGATIVE in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; check out reactions
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
TRENDING! “King of My Heart”, say netizens about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’s Armaan Oberoi aka Gashmeer Mahajani, check out