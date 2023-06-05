AWESOME! Mahekk Chahal shares some fun moments from the Mahasangam Episode between Bekaboo and Naagin 6, check out what she has to say

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and updates from the telly world straight to our viewers. We are always at the forefront to keep our viewers noted about the happenings in the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Naagin 6 and Bekaboo are supernatural-fiction shows on Colors TV and they are both loved by the audience. Fans tune in to the shows for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha and adore Naagin 6 just the same as its previous instalments and enjoy the gripping twists.

Both the shows are following an interesting track and this keeps the audience engaged. Other than that, the fan favorite celebs like Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Mahekk Chahal, Monalisa also make for a major attraction towards the shows.

The channel recently announced a Mahasangam episode between Bekaboo and Naagin 6 and this has raised the intrigue of the fans. Mahekk in a heartfelt gesture, shared some moments she spent shooting with the cast of Bekaboo and shared her experience.

Check out:

The stars are seen dancing on the song, ‘Param Sundari’ and acing the hook steps.

She captioned the post as, “It’s been a hectic and hard long week. We got to work with the #Beekabo cast . Had super fun working with you guys @shalinbhanot and @aslimonalisa and the rest of the cast. But the strongest of us all has been our dir @directordharmeshshah who made all this possible and guided us so beautiful the full week. Here are few fun moments on sets where we all let our hair dwn sometimes in between our hectic shooting schedule. Notice the happiness on my director face while dancing.

@iamshreymitta

Tune in to see the maha sangham episode of #naagin6 and #bekaboo tonight at 8pm @colorstv @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited

How excited are you’ll for this episode?

Do let us know in the comments below!

