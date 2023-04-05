Big Scoop! Shivangi Joshi opens about her Re-Entry in Bekaboo, check out what she had to say

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses that the TV industry has come across and her character of Naira Goenka will forever remain in the hearts of the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
SHIVANGI JOSHI

Post the generational leap in the show, we have seen Shivangi in multiple projects like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Balika Vadhu 2 and Jab We Matched. She was most recently seen in Bekaboo in the role of Devlekha.

Yesterday she attended Ashnoor Kaur’s birthday bash and looked gorgeous in a red body-con dress. In a media interaction she spoke about her re-entry in Bekaboo.

Here’s what she had to say- as of now, I don’t know anything. If I were to be returning, we’ll know!

When asked about who she would be rooting for in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, she replied saying that she still isn’t aware about who is going to be there this season, so once she does, she will let us know.

What are your views on this?

Do you want Shivangi to return to Bekaboo?

Do let us know in the comments below

