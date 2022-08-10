Awesome! Moms-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gauahar Khan share pregnancy tips with each other over Eid lunch, check out the pictures

They are the most loved couples of the TV industry and fans love to see their posts on social media. Interestingly both the couples are expecting their first child and they had a fun lunch on Eid.
Pankhuri Awasthy

MUMBAI: Eid was celebrated this weekend by one and all, and just like most of us, our beautiful celebs had a fun time celebrating it as well. Two couples who brought in the happiness of Eid together were Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode and Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar. They are the most loved couples of the TV industry and fans love to see their posts on social media. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy seeing Gautam Rode for the first time is an absolute funny tale, Deets inside

Interestingly both the couples are expecting their first child and they had a fun lunch on Eid. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Pakhuri captioned the post, “Blessed Eid!”

Fans loved their pictures. One wrote, “Both my favorites in a frame”, another one wrote, “The Third Pic is sooo cuteee! 2-Two Be Mommies together” One wrote, “Eid Mubarak may Allah bless and give you all happiness in the world” One wrote, “EID Mubarak to u and ur family may d almighty Allah accept our ibadat”

Check out her post here;

Both Pankhuri and Gauahar were seen sporting their baby bumps and looked stunning in their traditional Indian attires. 

Gauahar Khan was last seen in the web series Shiksha Mandal, meanwhile Pankhuri was last seen in the TV show Maddam Sir. 

Also Read- OMG! Gauahar Khan gets attacked on social media, and apologizes for hurting sentiments! Details Inside!

What do you think of the pictures of the soon-to-be mommies Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

