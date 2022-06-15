Awesome! Ziddi Dil Maane Na cast reunites, check out who all joined this crazy reunion

Nirisha Basnet who played the role of Chitra has shared a glimpse of the reunion party which included the few cast of Ziddi Dil Maane Na. 

Awesome! Ziddi Dil Maane Na cast reunites, check out who all joined this crazy reunion

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  Ziddi Dil Maane Na is bankrolled by Sunshine Productions. It stars Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Prathamesh Sharma, Simple Kaul, and Aditya Deshmukh among others in pivotal roles. 

Wow! THIS fame from Ziddi Dil Maane Na to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Deets inside

In this picture we see that Nirisha Basnet who played the role of Chitra has shared a glimpse of the reunion party which included the few cast of Ziddi Dil Maane Na. They all seem to have a gala time having delicious delicacies and taking cute selfies together. Take a look at their amazing pictures and videos. 

Check out the video

EXCLUSIVE! It's a WRAP for Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Though the show  Ziddi Dil Maane Na has finally gone off air. However, Fans are still hoping eagerling waiting to see them back on screen with some exciting project or maybe season 2 also. 
It was indeed a great moment for everyone before they finally part ways for their new journeys. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kaveri Priyam Shaalien Malhotra Sony Sab Kunal Karan Kapoor Angad Hasija Diljot Chhabra Aditya Deshmukh Simple Kaul Amitt K Singh Prathamesh Sharma TellyChakkar
