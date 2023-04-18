Aww! Actor reveals the name of his first crush, read on to know more

Siddharth Nigam is an actor who works in Indian television and films. He is known for his role as young Sahir and Samar in Dhoom 3, young Mauryan prince Ashoka in Colors TV's Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Prince Bindusara in StarPlus's Chandra Nandini and Aladdin in Sony SAB's Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
He currently enjoys 11.4M followers on Instagram and never fails to amaze them with his super dapper and handsome looks. Siddharth is soon going to seen in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

An a recent interview, Siddharth Nigam talked about various topics. But the highlight of the interview was when he revealed the name of his first crush.

When asked what he liked to do after waking up in the morning, he reveals that he checks Instagram, direct messages (DM) and also the messages he receives from fans. As we know, he is a social media sensation.

Later, he reveals that his first crush was American singer Selena Gomez. When asked about his favourite Bollywood actresses, he answered Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

He further says that he is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and is very much inspired from him. It was revealed that Siddharth Nigam was a gymnast before he ventured into acting. If not acting, he would've joined Navy or Army.

