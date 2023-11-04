Oh No! All’s not well between Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, the actor spills the beans! Read More

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the actors who holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. His acting skills have always impressed his fans. He began his journey in 2011 via an advertisement for a drinks brand and then we saw him in several TV shows and films as well.

He appeared in shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Hero-Gayab Mode On. Apart from these, he has been a part of the films like Dhoom 3, and Munna Michael and he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tez Raftaaar.

He has done cameos in several shows and also has shown his spectacular talent in music videos as well.

Siddharth is also a part of the young actors who have grown up working as child actors, and he is good friends with Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and more.

Avneet and Siddharth starred in the show Aladdin together, and they have a separate fan base of their own as well, the two have often been spotted together at parties and just generally hanging out.

But it looks like all’s not well between Siddharth and Avneet and here’s why fans think so.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when he asked Siddharth Nigam about Avneet also making her debut in Bollywood, he expressed his happiness over it, but when asked if she had congratulated him or texted him when he got the movie, he said, “She didn't text me when I got the movie but she commented on the poster when I put it up on social media”, he also revealed that he had texted Avneet though when she got her first movie and said, “I texted her and I think she also did but I don’t remember it, but she did comment on the post that I put”.

He also expressed interest in doing a project on the big screen with her.

Siddharth Nigam will be next seen in Salman Khan Film’s Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

