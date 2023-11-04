Oh No! All’s not well between Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, the actor spills the beans! Read More

Siddharth is also a part of the young actors who have grown up working as child actors, and he is good friends with Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 21:12
Siddharth +Avneet

MUMBAI:     Siddharth Nigam is one of the actors who holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. His acting skills have always impressed his fans. He began his journey in 2011 via an advertisement for a drinks brand and then we saw him in several TV shows and films as well.

He appeared in shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Hero-Gayab Mode On. Apart from these, he has been a part of the films like Dhoom 3, and Munna Michael and he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tez Raftaaar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! "When I got this movie I was crying the full day" Siddharth Nigam

He has done cameos in several shows and also has shown his spectacular talent in music videos as well.

Siddharth is also a part of the young actors who have grown up working as child actors, and he is good friends with Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and more. 

Avneet and Siddharth starred in the show Aladdin together, and they have a separate fan base of their own as well, the two have often been spotted together at parties and just generally hanging out.

But it looks like all’s not well between Siddharth and Avneet and here’s why fans think so.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when he asked Siddharth Nigam about Avneet also making her debut in Bollywood, he expressed his happiness over it, but when asked if she had congratulated him or texted him when he got the movie, he said, “She didn't text me when I got the movie but she commented on the poster when I put it up on social media”, he also revealed that he had texted Avneet though when she got her first movie and said, “I texted her and I think she also did but I don’t remember it, but she did comment on the post that I put”.

He also expressed interest in doing a project on the big screen with her.

Siddharth Nigam will be next seen in Salman Khan Film’s Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Whoa! Abhishek Nigam and Sidharth Nigam meet This star from Pathaan, check out


 

Siddharth Nigam Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya Ek Kahani Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Peshwa Bajirao Chandra Nandini Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan Avneet Kaur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 21:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Aww! Sahiba develops a soft corner for Angad
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “As a filmmaker I would want to make movies and web series both” Vikramaditya Motwani
MUMBAI:Over the time with his amazing filmmaking contribution director Vikramaditya Motwani has been winning the hearts...
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:     TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of...
MUST-READ! Mughda Chaphekar talks about her Prachi and Kumkum Bhagya, saying, “ I kinda let go but Prachi never let goes”! Read More!
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Must Read! Neha Bhasin, one of the most trolled celebrities?
MUMBAI:     Over time with her beautiful contribution, singer Neha Bhasin has created a strong mark in the hearts and...
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
MUMBAI:With his amazing acting contribution and characters, actor Aparshakti Khurana has created a strong mark in the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Lock Up Season 2
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar to participate in the show?
Neha Bhasin
Must Read! Neha Bhasin, one of the most trolled celebrities?
Audience Perspective: Fans believe that Satya is reviving the original fun Sai in Ghum Hai Kiiskey Pyaar Mein, here’s why!
Audience Perspective: Fans believe that Satya is reviving the original fun Sai in Ghum Hai Kiiskey Pyaar Mein, here’s why!
Dhruv
Exclusive! Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan on his bond with the cast “I have done 3 shows but I still feel like I have a lot to learn.”
OMG! Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan quits social media for this shocking reason
OMG! Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan quits social media for this shocking reason
Farradday transformation
Sargun Mehta makes fun comparison of her before-after collage with Ravie Dubey’s dramatic Farradday transformation