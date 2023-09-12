Aww! Anjali Anand takes a strong stand for elder sister Nikita Anand who faced a heartbreak on Temptation Island India says “ No one dares to break my girl’s heart they will have to deal with me none of the guys were worth of her”

Anjlai these days is making headlines for her participation in the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she is impressing the judges with her dancing skills. Now the actress has come and spoken about her sister’s heartbreak on the show Temptation Island India.
Anjali

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand needs no introduction as she is a well known actress on television.

She is known for her lead roles in the Star Plus's television shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala which earned her major recognition.

Just a few months ago she debuted in the movies with Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani where she essayed the role of Ranveer’s sister.

She was applauded for her performance by the critics and the audience as the little screen space she had in the movie nailed every scene and impressed the director Karan Johar and her fans.

Post that she participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she faced all her fears and did the stunts but then unfortunately was eliminated from the show in the third or fourth week but she was praised by Rohit Shetty.

These days she is making the headlines for her participation in the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she is showcasing her dancing skills and impressing the judges and the audiences with each performance.

Now the actress has come out and spoken about her sister who had taken part in the reality show Temptation Island.

Anjali recently took a question and answer round with her fans on social media where one of them asked her what she had to say about her sister Nikita’s heartbreak on the show.

To which the actress said “Nobody breaks my girl's heart, they will have to deal with me. None of the guys deserve to breathe the same air as her let alone stand a chance with her, though she is the elder sister I have always been protective about her and our entire family is very protective for Nikita”

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali and Nikita share a great bond and they set major sister goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

