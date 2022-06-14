AWW! Anupamaa fame Toshu aka Aashish Mehrotra is grateful to the team for this reason, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Aashish Mehrotra who plays the role of Toshu in the show is deeply overwhelmed and grateful for the entire team of Anupamaa. The actor has taken his family members on the sets for the first time. He has also penned a few words for the team. Take a look at this exciting post to see the love, appreciation showers on the sets.

Aashish Mehrotra has come a long way in his journey in the entertainment industry. He has been part of popular shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Love by Chance. He debuted in the television show Paanch - 5 Wrong Make A Right as Yudhisthira Kharbanda aired on Channel V.

Apart from being a stellar actor he is a fine artist and also loves to dance. He is quite experimental when it comes to fashion. From casual to traditional wear, he slays every look effortlessly. Fans are crazy about his dashing personality and unique style, which led him to gain a strong fanbase on social media.

