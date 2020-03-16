Aww! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta shares an emotional note and the reason will leave you in tears

Nakuul Mehta plays the role of Ram in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Disha Parmar
Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 enjoys massive popularity online. And now, Nakuul aka Ram has taken to his social media handle and penned down his thoughts over what and how the last couple of days shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been.

Nakuul shared a selfie and poured his heart out saying, "The last 4 days would easily go down as the most gruelling shoot days on Bade. Emotionally & physically draining! The days I don't want to revisit, not because one feels drained but the ones I know will stay with me much after the physical exhaustion has healed.. Credit to the cast & crew for pulling this off.. I'm sure everyone feels the same or in the vicinity of that..Know you have done your best.. and now will some Good Samaritan please bring me a bathtub and chilled champagne, please!!"

If reports are anything to go by, the show will take a leap. And post-leap, there would be some major changes in the show. Ram and Priya’s daughter is likely to be introduced. Yep, you read that right. As per reports, child artist Aarohi Sanvesha has been approached to play Ram and Priya’s daughter. However, the audience has strongly reacted against it on Twitter.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Latest Video