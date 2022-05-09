Aww! Banni Aka Ulka Gupta has a special wish for her Mishra Ji aka Pravisht Mishra and it will melt your hearts!
Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is winning hearts, and the stars of the show have really garnered a lot of love and interest from the fans. One of the stars is keeping things light and fun with her birthday wish for a co-star.
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making the heads turn and gaining alot of popularity. The premise of the story is that Banni is a feisty delivery girl who makes her living by delivering food door-to-door. As a compromise, she marries Yuvan, a mentally disabled man whom she initially considers a friend. This story revolves around how she changes as a result of this marriage.The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.
Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.
Ulka gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are really excited to see her in this feisty role.Ulka often treats her fans to fun behind the scenes and the process of her shoot from the show. She shares a really good bond with her co-stars and is often spotted on their social media handles as well. Ulka and Pravisht have amazing chemistry and they share a really good friendship offscreen as well.
Ulka took to Instagram to wish her special Mishra Ji aka Pravisht Mishra a very happy birthday by making a really cute video montage and message. The video captures the best moments of them on the set and alot of their backstage masti as well. Check out the beautiful message here:
Meanwhile on the show,n the upcoming episode, Banni comes to Manini’s room in the middle of the night. Manini gets angry as she wakes up. Banni forcefully hugs Manini and behaves very sweetly. Meanwhile Yuvan comes there with cake. An angry Manini sees Yuvan and stays silent. Yuvan tells her that it’s Banni’s birthday and as she loves her a lot, she’s here to feed you cake and take blessing. Banni takes a big piece of cake and feeds the whole piece to Manini which makes Manini very uncomfortable. As Yuvan tells Manini to give Banni her blessing, she does so.
Later, Banni, Manini, Yuvan, and one of the cooks will be in the kitchen where Banni will blackmail the cook that if she goes and informs Nathuji that his own servants are taking his formula and making Ghevar for others, then it would the end of it but if he himself goes and confesses the truth to Nathuji then she will not say a word. While Manini tries to stop the servant from saying anything, the servant doesn’t listen to her and admits that it was Manini who had told him to do so.
