Aww! Banni Aka Ulka Gupta has a special wish for her Mishra Ji aka Pravisht Mishra and it will melt your hearts!

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making the heads turn and gaining alot of popularity. The premise of the story is that Banni is a feisty delivery girl who makes her living by delivering food door-to-door. As a compromise, she marries Yuvan, a mentally disabled man whom she initially considers a friend. This story revolves around how she changes as a result of this marriage.The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

Ulka gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are really excited to see her in this feisty role.Ulka often treats her fans to fun behind the scenes and the process of her shoot from the show. She shares a really good bond with her co-stars and is often spotted on their social media handles as well. Ulka and Pravisht have amazing chemistry and they share a really good friendship offscreen as well.

Ulka took to Instagram to wish her special Mishra Ji aka Pravisht Mishra a very happy birthday by making a really cute video montage and message. The video captures the best moments of them on the set and alot of their backstage masti as well. Check out the beautiful message here: