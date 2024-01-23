Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare shares a romantic new bits with Rohit Suchanti from their show, check it out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in lead roles. Their chemistry is loved by one and all and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and the characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Rohit and Aishwarya have a massive fan following on social media and their on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry is simply infectious. Aishwarya has now shared a BTS from her show Bhagya Lakshmi, where we see Rohti aka Rishi kissing Lakshmi aka Aishwarya. The romantic scene surely has our heart and has increased the excitement for what’s coming up next.

Check out the video here;

In the current track of Bhagya Lakshmi, Karishma takes Lakshmi outside and starts scolding her. Lakshmi says she asked her not to call her, as she was sleeping. Karishma calls her mad. Lakshmi says I am not mad. Karishma says you are mental/mad. Neelam’s sleep gets disturbed.

