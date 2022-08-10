OMG! Bhagyalakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare make things Instagram official? Here’s why fans think so!

Rohit Suchanti, who plays the role of Rishi Oberoi, is highly appreciated for his skills. His chemistry with co-star Aishwarya Khare is one of the main USPs of the show!
Bhagyalakshmi

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, and Smita Bansal, among the other actors, make up a great ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti talk about completing 500 episodes and their first impressions of each other; Rohit says, “As soon as I looked at her, I knew that she was going to play Lakshmi”

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs and this emotional rollercoaster of a journey has finally achieved a major milestone. 

The two often take to social media to share pictures with each other and while, every fan has wished that their favorite on-screen couple would date, it looks like they might have made things official on Instagram.

Well the truth is that they have not, they have just posted a picture from Rohit’s housewarming party, and some fans mistook it to be an official announcement. Check out some of the reactions here:

The love for RishMi is so intact and fans have always taken to shower appreciation and love for both Rohit and Aishwarya.

What did you think of the post?

Tell Us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Wow! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi buys a luxurious new house, hosted a house warming part for his Bhagyalakshmi co-stars! Check out the pics here!

About Author

Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals whether she prefers wearing Indian or Western, and shares her happiness on the show being number one at the BARC ratings