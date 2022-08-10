Wow! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi buys a luxurious new house, hosted a house warming part for his Bhagyalakshmi co-stars! Check out the pics here!

MUMBAI : One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses since its launch. Rohit is quite active on social media and often takes to the site to share sneak peeks and fun behind the scenes from his personal and professional lives.

Congratulations are in order for the Bhagyalaskhmi actor, as he has made a huge change, and bought a new house and it looks like he hosted his family and friends for a housewarming party and the pictures are just so heartwarming. He, also hosted a party for his Bhagyalaskhmi co-stars and from Aishwarya Khare to Aditi Shetty, everyone showed up to celebrate. Check out the best pictures here:

Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in "Saas Bina Sasural." So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

