Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti talk about completing 500 episodes and their first impressions of each other; Rohit says, “As soon as I looked at her, I knew that she was going to play Lakshmi”

MUMBAI:The Zee TV show "Bhagya Lakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, and Smita Bansal, among other actors make up a great ensemble cast.

While on the show, the dramatic tangent that the show has taken has made fans wonder what will happen next. The show has some of the most known faces in the cast and often great actors and guest stars as well. The super fun cast of the show always make sure to keep the entertainment levels high on set and entertain the audience on and off screen.

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs. This emotional rollercoaster of a journey has finally achieved a major milestone.

The show completes 500 episodes and the cast and crew celebrated the great milestone.

The show has seen a steady climb on the TRP charts and has become the staple of many.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the lead pair, Rishi and Lakshmi aka Rohit and Aishwarya sat down to talk about the fans' love over the years and their first impression of each other.

When asked about the fans' reaction and how that shapes what they do, Aishwarya said, “Not everybody gets a chance like this. People follow this show very dearly and it happens in my hometown as well; people go up to my parents and give them the updates on the show. We know that we are very blessed, and we are grateful for this every day. I think, because we are grateful, we continue to get these blessings and all the love that people shower on us and we will work hard every day so that this love continues to pour in”.

When further asked about the first impressions they had of each other, Rohit began teasingly and said, “Don’t even ask, I thought to myself that this is the girl. She is so great, such a good actor and such a pretty face. My first impression of Aishwarya was quite good, and as soon as I looked at her, I knew that she was going to play Lakshmi and I told her that as well.”

Well, RishMi’s fandom is massive and fans just want to see the two of them get together on the show. Their love is what is keeping them high in the TRP chart.

There is bound to be a celebration on sets and fans are eager to see the pictures!

