AWW! Bigg Boss 15 fame TejRan dedicate this romantic song to each other

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash garnered a lot of attention for their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are stealing the limelight with their PDA whenever they are together.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are setting major couple goals. The lovebirds went live on Instagram to connect with the fans for Valentine's Day. In the live session, they revealed many secrets and did sweet things for each other. Likewise, Karan and Tejasswi sang Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye live. And practically the song is very much relatable to the couple's situation in the Bigg Boss house.

Check out the video:

Fans just can't get over their chemistry are pouring their love from all over the world. Furthermore, fans are speculating and hoping that they will get married soon. Meanwhile, the couple is currently in a happy space taking things at their pace. However, fans are also very excited about how their relationship will shape up in the future.

