Aww! Check out Katha Ankahee fame Aditi Dev Sharma's sweet family moments

MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Topon Ki Salami, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and now Katha Ankahee. The latter has won many hearts and her character of Katha has made a special place in the hearts of fans.

Aditi has a huge fan following on social media. She keeps sharing glimpses of her work life as well as personal life. She recently shares some adorable glimpses of her family and it will make your heart skip a beat. Sharing a series of pictures with her hubby and son, Aditi simply captioned the post, “Us”

Katha Ankahee gave Aditi a new lease in her career and her performance. Unfortunately the show is going off-air soon and fans are very disappointed with this news.

