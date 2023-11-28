Aww! Check out Katha Ankahee fame Aditi Dev Sharma's sweet family moments

Aditi has a huge fan following on social media. She keeps sharing glimpses of her work life as well as personal life. She recently shares some adorable glimpses of her family
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 13:06
Aditi Dev Sharma

MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Topon Ki Salami, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and now Katha Ankahee. The latter has won many hearts and her character of Katha has made a special place in the hearts of fans. 

Also Read- Finally! Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer show will Not go off air, might get shift to new slot

Aditi has a huge fan following on social media. She keeps sharing glimpses of her work life as well as personal life. She recently shares some adorable glimpses of her family and it will make your heart skip a beat. Sharing a series of pictures with her hubby and son, Aditi simply captioned the post, “Us”

Check out her post here;

Katha Ankahee gave Aditi a new lease in her career and her performance. Unfortunately the show is going off-air soon and fans are very disappointed with this news.

What are your thoughts on Aditi’s beautiful family moments? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Exclusive! Katha Ankahee confirmed to go off-air on this date and wrap up the shoot by this date!

Aditi Sharma Adnan Khan Sheen Das Gireesh Sahdev Katha Vihaan Katha Ankahee Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 13:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: Oh No! Mask man behind Agastya, Imlie gets frightened for him
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Imlie: Major Twist! Imlie's life in danger, Vishwa's true identity revelation surprises everyone
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Emotional! Today marks 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Johar’s emotional post will leave you in tears, check it out
MUMBAI : Dostana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Wake Up Sid, Student of the...
Exclusive! Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar have an amazing chemistry on-screen: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Hrishikesh Pandey
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on television. The show took some time to sustain itself and...
Aww! Check out Katha Ankahee fame Aditi Dev Sharma's sweet family moments
MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S...
First Look! Check out the first look of the cast of Shehar Lakhot starring Kubbra Sait, Shruthy Menon, Priyanshu Painyuli and Chandan Roy Sanyal
MUMBAI: A lot of new content has been released and the audience is being entertained with some unique stories. One of...
Recent Stories
1
Emotional! Today marks 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Johar’s emotional post will leave you in tears, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar
Exclusive! Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar have an amazing chemistry on-screen: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Hrishikesh Pandey
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati: What! Host Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at wife Jaya Bachchan’s short height?
Mohit Parmar
Exclusive! I want to take up negative and comedy roles which will challenge me and help me push my boundaries as an actor: Pandya Store actor Mohit Parmar
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and his mother face severe backlash for arrogance towards Ankita Lokhande and her mother; netizens say ‘Jaisi maa waisa beta’
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: Orry talks about his views on Khanzaadi; says she is 'dark but delightful'
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Wow! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Boney Kapoor will appear as a special GUEST; For the first time Malaika Arora shares the stage