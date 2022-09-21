Aww! Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s special message for Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI : Sumbul and Rupali are two very big names in the world of television, where their serials Anupamaa and Imlie have been the top serials on television.

Recently, Sumbul wrapped up the shoot of Imlie Season 1 and she said goodbye to the show whereas Rupali is still ruling the television with her performance as Anupamaa in the serial.

Sumbul and Rupali really bonded well on the sets of the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar where all the actors of Star Plus series came under one roof and used to mingle and have a lot of fun on the sets of the show.

It was on this show that whenever the episode was focused on Imlie VS Anupmaa it was Sumbul and Rupali that were pitted against each other and the fans loved seeing them together.

Now we came across a throwback video where one can see how Sumbul's special gesture for Anupamaa had touched her heart.

In the video, Sumbul reveals that when she first saw Rupali the first thing that came to her mind was that she is such a big star and she is “The Anupamaa” and then Sumbul also touches Rupali’s feet and this gesture got Ruplai overwhelmed.

Rupali is heard telling in the video that she misses Sumbul and that she is a very sweet and loving girl.

Well, the fans loved the friendship between the two and they love their special friendship and consider them the best actress on television.

