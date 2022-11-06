AWW! Check out the lovey dovey moment of Pariraj in Parineetii

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. The story revolves around two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

In this video we see that Parineet aka Anchal Sahu feeding Rajeev aka Ankur Verma. Fans are loving their oncreen lovey dovey moments. Take a look at this adorable video.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, The story takes an interesting turn, when Rajeev sees both Pari and Neetii together and gets shocked. He finally understands the truth, that Pari and Neetii are friends.

Rajeev at that moment decides to do something and gestures Monty to cover up the issue. Monty does as asked.

Unfortunately, Rajeev decides to get rid of Pari forever and conspires against her to separate her from Neetii.

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episodes.

